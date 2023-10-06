Global Chlorinated Polypropylene Market Will Expand At A CAGR Of 8.1% By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The market for chlorinated polypropylene is projected to reach US$ 388 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a rapid CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2032. The end-use markets for things like paints, inks, cars, etc. are where demand growth is primarily observed.

A versatile material with a superb combination of qualities, polypropylene is used in many different sectors. A resin called polypropylene (PP) is frequently used to make films, molded goods, and other practical objects. It is challenging to bind, nevertheless, because of its low polarity and strong crystallinity. Chlorinated polypropylene (CPP) offers a superior solution to this issue.

Key chlorinated polypropylene manufacturers have observed an upward trend in pricing and demand while serving the current market consumption. CPP is used in giving adhesion to inks, paints, coatings, and adhesives used in various applications. Out of all the end uses, it is mainly used in printing and plastic inks. Growing demand from various segments such as paints, printing inks, etc., for a glossier look and durability is set to drive the market for chlorinated polypropylene over the coming years.

How is the Growing Paints and coatings Industry Driving Demand for CPP?

Architectural and decorative coatings are paints that majorly use chlorinated polypropylene in the construction industry. Rapid growth in infrastructure in developing countries is driving the demand for raw materials such as chlorinated polypropylene in the paint industry. CPP is majorly used to enhance the durability and finishing of paints and coatings.

The increase in construction and infrastructure activities in Asia Pacific is one of the main reasons why the chlorinated polypropylene market is growing. Developing countries such as India still present scope for a lot of development in infrastructure for providing support to industries to stimulate economic growth and improve the quality of life of residents.

Consumption of paints & coatings in industrial and decorative applications is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period. A significant share of overall chlorinated polypropylene consumption is held by the paints and coatings industry. Anticipated steady growth in the consumption of paints and coatings is expected to drive the need for chlorinated polypropylene over the coming years.

Key Segments Covered in the Chlorinated Polypropylene Industry Survey



By Form :



Liquid Chlorinated Polypropylene





Water-borne



Solvent-borne Powder/Solid Chlorinated Polypropylene



By Function :



Primers Adhesives



By Application :



Paint & Coating Production



Ink Production





Gravure Inks



General Inks



Special Purpose Adhesive Production



Construction



Automotive



Interiors



Exteriors Others



By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Companies manufacturing chlorinated polypropylene continue to grow at a steady pace. Manufacturers are deploying strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, developing new products, etc., to remain active and keep their financials growing.

Also, market players are looking to expand their geographical reach to emerging markets with growing demand. They are also focusing on developing solutions that adhere to government policies and are environment-friendly.

Prominent chlorinated polypropylene manufacturers are Anhui Elite Industrial Co. Ltd, Eastman Chemical Company, Nippon Paper Group, Golden Success Chemical Co., Ltd, Haihang Industry Co. Ltd, iSuoChem, N Shashikant & Co., and Sundow Polymer Co. Ltd.

Key players in the Chlorinated Polypropylene Market



Anhui Elite Industrial Co. Ltd

Eastman Chemical Company

Nippon Paper Group

Golden Success Chemical Co., Ltd

Haihang Industry Co. Ltd

iSuoChem

N Shashikant & Co., Sundow Polymer Co., Ltd

Key Takeaways from Chlorinated Polypropylene Market Study



The global chlorinated polypropylene market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% and be valued at US$ 844.3 million by 2032.

The market witnessed 4% CAGR from 2017 to 2021.

Under end use, demand from the paints and coatings segment is the highest and valued at US$ 102.3 million in 2022.

North America led the global market with 27.1% share at the end of 2021. Liquid chlorinated propylene accounts for 68.8% market share in 2022.

