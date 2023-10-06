The Ensign Group Acquires Skilled Nursing Facility In Kansas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ensign Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENSG), the parent company of the EnsignTM group of companies, which invest in and provide skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, other rehabilitative and healthcare services, and real estate, announced today that it acquired the operations of Providence Place, a 45-bed skilled nursing facility located in Kansas City, Kansas. Providence Place is located on the campus of Providence Medical Center. The acquisition was effective October 1, 2023 and will be subject to a long-term, triple net lease.



“This acquisition created a perfect opportunity for growth in Kansas, where we have been carefully reviewing opportunities for some time,” said Barry Port, Ensign's Chief Executive Officer.“We are thrilled to strengthen our relationship with Providence Medical Center and Prime Healthcare,” he added.

Spencer Burton, President of Gateway Healthcare LLC, Ensign's Kansas-based subsidiary, added“This operation is well situated to become the operation-of-choice in its market. We are excited to work together with our healthcare partners as we strive to provide top-notch care for our patients and families we are honored to serve.”

This acquisition brings Ensign's growing portfolio to 296 healthcare operations, 26 of which also include senior living operations, across thirteen states. Ensign subsidiaries, including Standard Bearer, own 112 real estate assets. Mr. Port reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking opportunities to acquire real estate and to lease both well-performing and struggling skilled nursing, senior living and other healthcare related businesses throughout the United States.

About Ensign

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at 296 healthcare facilities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. More information about Ensign is available at .

