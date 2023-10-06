Global Glucose Monitoring Devices Market To Reach US$ 118.1 Billion At A CAGR Of 16.9% By 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Germany's advanced healthcare system embraces continuous glucose monitoring and insulin infusion pumps faster than many emerging nations.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global glucose monitoring devices market is worth US$ 24.8 Billion as of now and expected to reach US$ 118.1 Billion by the year 2033 at a CAGR of 16.9% between 2023 and 2033.Diabetes has been found to be one of the major causes of fatalities all over. Blood glucose monitoring coupled with appropriate medication could reduce on diabetes-related complications. The most sought-after candidates for diabetes therapy at POC include CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring) devices. The International Diabetes Federation states that diabetes mellitus is amongst the epidemic diseases that did affect 537 Million people across the globe in the year 2021.Request a Sample copy of this Report:As non-invasive glucose monitoring techniques are higher on convenience quotient, the healthcare professionals could take concrete steps, thereby enhancing prospects to develop next-generation devices to enable continuous monitoring.For those who need insulin injections on frequent basis for keeping blood glucose levels balanced, blood glucose testing on regular basis is necessary. This is where glucose monitoring devices come into picture.At the same time, the fact that lancets and testing strips used on frequent basis could result in biohazards can't be ignored. This factor is expected to restrain the glucose monitoring devices market growth going forward.Future Market Insights has entailed these facts with insights in its latest market study entitled 'glucose monitoring devices market'. It has its determined team of analysts and consultants to deploy research through micros and macros.“Sedentary lifestyles have caused many people to suffer from diabetes. This factor is expected to take the glucose monitoring devices market to a new 'high'”, opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.Key Takeaways from Glucose Monitoring Devices Market:North America holds more than 35% of the market share due to the US alone being subject 32.2 million cases (as per International Diabetes Foundation); which are likely to reach 34.7 Million by the year 2030.The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the glucose monitoring devices market going forward with China and India turning out to be hotspots with regards to diabetic patients.Competitive Glucose Monitoring Devices Market:Omron Healthcare, Inc., in March 2021, did announce its plans of expanding its retail presence all over India.Nemaura Medical Inc., in December 2021, did come up with 'SugarBeat' in the UK with CE mark approval.Abbott, in August 2022, entered into partnership with WW International Inc. for integrating the latter's diabetes-tailored weight management program with the former's 'FreeStyle Libre' product portfolio.Nemaura Medical Inc., in September 2022, inked a partnership with Eversana to introduce the former's management system all across the US.Dexcom, Inc., in February 2023, did receive US CMS approval to cover G7 CGM system.Abbott, in March 2023, did receive approval from the US FDA for FreeStyle Libre 3 and FreeStyle Libre 2 integrated CDM sensors to integrate with automated insulin delivery systems.Ascensia Diabetes Care, in June 2022, did announce that EVERSENSE E3 continuous glucose monitoring system had secured a CE marking to be used in the EU.Uncover Valuable Insights About Your Target With Our Market Analysis Report. Discount Available:Key Companies Profiled:Dexcom, Inc.Abbott LaboratoriesF. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)MedtronicAscensia Diabetes CareArkrayYpsomed AGAcon LaboratoriesNiproNova BiomedicalGoldsite Diagnostics Inc. (China)Lifescan Ip Holdings, LLCProdigy Diabetes CareKey Market Segments Covered in Glucose Monitoring Devices Industry Research:Product:Self-Monitoring DevicesContinuous Monitoring DevicesIndication:Diabetes Type IDiabetes Type IIEnd User:HospitalsClinicsDiagnostics CentresHome Care SettingsRegion:North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeSouth AsiaEast AsiaOceaniaMiddle East and Africa (MEA)Author By:Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage in the Healthcare Market Insights Domain:Pain Management Devices Market Size : The global demand for pain management devices is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 9% between 2022 and 2032, totaling a valuation of over US$ 5.68 Billion by the end of 2032About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. 