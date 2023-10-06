City Of Heath, TX, Enhances Cybersecurity In Permitting And Licensing With Move To Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The system will help streamline staff processes, reduce errors, and enhance the delivery of services to the community.

TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Wanting to update systems and eliminate manual work, the City of Heath, TX, was on the hunt for a modern software solution. Recognizing these challenges, the City selected OpenGov , the leader in cloud software purpose built for local government.Located 30 minutes outside Dallas, the City of Heath is on a mission to modernize its operations. In looking for a new system, the City prioritized unifying its operations and eliminating Excel. It also wanted a platform that offered enhanced security, scalability, and cloud-based operations. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing won out, promising a unified and integrated system across the City's departments, and enhancing data security by eliminating the need for on-site systems hosting.With the implementation of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the City of Heath will soon be able to offer an online permit portal. The system will allow the City to leverage improved data capture and reporting capabilities. Further, the system will help streamline staff processes, reduce errors, and enhance the delivery of services to the community.The City of Heath, TX joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

