Issue Of Russian Peacekeeping Contingent To Be Solved Only With Azerbaijan, Russian President Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The legal status of Russian peacekeepers was based solely on the
2020 statement and their mission was solely to maintain the
ceasefire," Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary
session at the 20th annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club, Azernews reported.
He added that after the recent events, the situation has changed
and now the issue of the Russian peacekeeping contingent will be
solved only with Azerbaijan.
He noted that Azerbaijan did not see the need to sign an
additional agreement on the status of peacekeepers.
"Azerbaijan thought there was no need for it, but signing this
agreement without Azerbaijan is meaningless. The mission of the
Russian peacekeepers was to observe the ceasefire. The peacekeepers
had no other rights there," the Russian president said.
Putin added that after Armenia recognized Garabagh as part of
Azerbaijan, the country's President Ilham Aliyev told him that the
issue of peacekeepers there would now be resolved only bilaterally,
as they were exclusively on Azerbaijani territory.
Russian President Vladimir Putin also said at the plenary
session as part of the 20th Annual Meeting of the Valdai Discussion
Club that Baku's establishing constitutional order in Garabagh was
a matter of time after Armenia recognized in Prague and then in
Brussels that Garabagh is a part of Azerbaijan,
“When and in what way Azerbaijan would establish constitutional
order in Garabagh was only a matter of time. When Garabagh declared
its independence, no one recognized this independence, not even
Armenia, which, frankly speaking, is strange to me. They didn't
recognize the independence of Garabagh. In Prague, Armenia
recognized that Garabagh belongs to Azerbaijan, and then repeated
the same thing a second time at a similar meeting in Brussels in
early 2023. I am confident that now that all issues on Azerbaijan's
part have been resolved to restore territorial integrity, the
president of Azerbaijan will take up humanitarian issues,” the
Russian President said.
Putin has expressed the hope that Baku will proceed from
humanistic considerations in relation to the former“leaders” of
Garabagh.
Earlier, commenting on the situation with the arrest of Ruben
Vardanyan, the Russian leader noted that he himself had renounced
Russian citizenship.
The so-called“leaders” of the quasi-formation Arkady Ghukasyan,
Bako Sahakyan, and David Ishkhanyan, along with Arayik Harutyunyan
and Ruben Vardanyan, were arrested. Such a preventive measure was
chosen in their relation as part of the investigation of criminal
cases against the separatists.
MENAFN06102023000195011045ID1107201695
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.