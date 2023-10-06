Iran's Minister Of Roads And Urban Development Visits Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran Mehrdad Bazrpash has today arrived in Azerbaijan.

At the Zangilan International Airport, the minister was welcomed by Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev. The Azerbaijani Deputy PM informed the Iranian Minister about the airport.

He also highlighted the ongoing restoration and reconstruction works carried out in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, as well as the new transport infrastructure created in the Eastern Zangazur region.