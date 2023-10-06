Iran's Minister Of Roads And Urban Development Visits Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran Mehrdad Bazrpash
has today arrived in Azerbaijan.
At the Zangilan International Airport, the minister was welcomed
by Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev. The
Azerbaijani Deputy PM informed the Iranian Minister about the
airport.
He also highlighted the ongoing restoration and reconstruction
works carried out in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, as well
as the new transport infrastructure created in the Eastern Zangazur
region.
