US Condemns Russia's 'Horrifying' Attack On Village In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The White House has condemned the Russian attack on a civilian facility in the Ukrainian village of Hroza, in the Kharkiv region, which killed 52 people, calling it 'horrifying'.

This was stated at a briefing by White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre, according to Ukrinform, CNN reported .

"Can you imagine just walking to the grocery store with your kids, trying to figure out what is it that you're going to make for dinner, and you see an explosion happen? Where bodies are everywhere? And it's horrifying," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a briefing.

The press secretary said that, during the recent US government funding fight, President Joe Biden had pushed for the US to“continue to support the people of Ukraine, because this is the horrifying nature that they live in every day.”

Jean-Pierre called on Congress to now act on additional funding, after the short-term spending bill passed last weekend left out any new funding for Kyiv's war effort.

Russian strike on grocery store in Ukraine kills 49, including 6-year-old boy - update

The press secretary said the administration is working on another Ukraine aid package that includes new weapons and equipment.



“We're going to continue to make sure that we meet the battlefield needs that Ukraine has," she told reporters.

As reported, on October 5, Russian troops launched a missile attack on a shop-cafe in the village of

Hroza in the Kharkiv region, when a memorial service for a soldier was held there.