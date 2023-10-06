25 Buildings Damaged By Rocket Attacks On Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 20 buildings were damaged in the morning on October 6 as a result of rocket attacks on Kharkiv by Russian troops, and the number of victims and whether there are any other victims besides the dead child are being determined.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this on the air of the 'United News' nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"Now we are going door-to-door, as this is a residential area. This is almost the central, historical part of the city. There is a large amount of destruction: about 25 apartment buildings without windows," Syniehubov said.

He added that the city authorities are currently dealing with the resettlement of people from the destroyed houses.

"There are places for this, everything will be offered to people," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Later, Syniehubov clarified on Telegram that one of the missiles hit the roadway, causing windows to fly out of neighboring houses. The second missile hit a three-story residential building, causing a fire.

According to the latest reports, 23 people were injured.

As reported, on October 6, at about 6:45 a.m., the Russian military launched rocket attacks on residential buildings in the Kyivskyi and Osnovianskyi districts of Kharkiv. The body of a ten-year-old child was recovered from the rubble. About 20 people with glass cuts and bruises sought medical assistance. 13 people were taken to medical institutions, including the parents of the deceased boy and his 11-month-old brother.

According to the prosecutor's office, the strikes were carried out with Iskander missiles.