Azerbaijan Can Launch More Satellites Into Earth's Orbit - NASA Astrophysicist

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Azerbaijan already
has satellites orbiting the Earth, but it has the potential to
launch more, astrophysicist and former astronaut of the US National
Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) John-David Bartoe told
Trend .
He noted that Azerbaijan is actively working on training its new
astronaut specialists, adding that this is probably the most
important part of the development strategy for the field, as
training future generations contributes to its long-term
development.
"About 600 people have been in space so far. I think that number
will increase by another 600 in the next 10 years. This growth will
be possible due to the active development of this sphere, including
the participation of new private companies, which contributes to
the rapid development of the space industry," Bartoe added.
Within the framework of the 74th International Astronautical
Congress in Baku, a cooperation agreement was signed between
Azercosmos and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) on the development
of new observation satellites for Azerbaijan.
According to this agreement, two satellites will be manufactured
within the framework of Azersky-2 program.
MENAFN06102023000187011040ID1107201690
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.