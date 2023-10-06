New Law To Help Boost Tourism Ties Between Qatar, Uzbekistan


10/6/2023 6:07:59 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 6. Qatar has introduced a visa-free regime for citizens of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

Uzbek nationals will be able to stay in Qatar without a visa for up to 30 days, contingent upon the possession of a return ticket and a passport valid for at least six months.

Earlier this month, Uzbekistan and Qatar have signed an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the field of tourism and business events.

To expand business ties, it was proposed to organize an intergovernmental commission, a business council and a business forum between Uzbekistan and Qatar.

Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a decree on the introduction of a visa-free regime for Qatari citizens in June 2023. They will be able to stay in Uzbekistan without a visa for 30 days from the date of entry.

MENAFN06102023000187011040ID1107201688

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search