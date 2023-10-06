New Law To Help Boost Tourism Ties Between Qatar, Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 6. Qatar has introduced a visa-free regime for citizens of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

Uzbek nationals will be able to stay in Qatar without a visa for up to 30 days, contingent upon the possession of a return ticket and a passport valid for at least six months.

Earlier this month, Uzbekistan and Qatar have signed an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the field of tourism and business events.

To expand business ties, it was proposed to organize an intergovernmental commission, a business council and a business forum between Uzbekistan and Qatar.

Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a decree on the introduction of a visa-free regime for Qatari citizens in June 2023. They will be able to stay in Uzbekistan without a visa for 30 days from the date of entry.