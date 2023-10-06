New Law To Help Boost Tourism Ties Between Qatar, Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 6. Qatar has
introduced a visa-free regime for citizens of Uzbekistan, Trend reports.
Uzbek nationals will be able to stay in Qatar without a visa for
up to 30 days, contingent upon the possession of a return ticket
and a passport valid for at least six months.
Earlier this month, Uzbekistan and Qatar have signed an
intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the field of tourism
and business events.
To expand business ties, it was proposed to organize an
intergovernmental commission, a business council and a business
forum between Uzbekistan and Qatar.
Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a decree on the
introduction of a visa-free regime for Qatari citizens in June
2023. They will be able to stay in Uzbekistan without a visa for 30
days from the date of entry.
