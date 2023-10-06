Iranian Women's Rights Activist Awarded Nobel Peace Prize

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- The Norwegian Nobel Committee Friday decided to award the Nobel Peace Prize for 2023 to Narges Mohammadi from Iran for her fight "against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all." "She fights for women against systematic discrimination and oppression," said the Committee in a press release, noting that she is still in jail. (end) nk

