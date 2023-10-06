Takween Bookstore Organizes Reading Marathon For Needy Students

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo event by Khaled Al-Jales

KUWAIT, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Takween Bookstore on Friday organized a charitable reading marathon aiming at teaching needy students with an innovative idea based on converting every 10 pages read out of any book into a sum of one Kuwaiti dinars to be used in paying their school fees.

Held for the 11th year, the two-day marathon, dubbed: "You Read...A Child Learns", is mainly meant to reduce the gap between cultural and societal work and to develop the concepts of charitable action. (end)

kmj









MENAFN06102023000071011013ID1107201682