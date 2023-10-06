Launch Cart Integrates With OSI Affiliate Software To Elevate Ecommerce Marketing Strategies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Launch Cart's On-Demand Solutions for Sourcing and Selling Products Online offer a freemium model, making it easier for entrepreneurs to launch their eCommerce businesses.

Experience the power of integration: Launch Cart's Super Powers now features OSI Affiliate, placing dynamic affiliate marketing tools right within users' reach.

OSI Affiliate's intuitive homepage interface, designed for easy recruitment and empowerment of affiliates and influencers to boost brand visibility.

OSI Affiliate Software is a renowned provider of affiliate and referral marketing software, dedicated to empowering businesses to cultivate growth by converting customers into brand advocates.

Greg Writer, CEO and Founder of Launch Cart.

Innovative Integration Enables Brands to Leverage Affiliate Marketing, Boosting Brand Visibility and Customer Engagement

- Greg Writer, CEO of Launch CartESCONDIDO, CA, USA, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Launch Cart, a comprehensive on-demand e-commerce solution, is thrilled to announce its strategic integration with OSI Affiliate Software, an affiliate and referral marketing industry leader . This alliance is set to revolutionize how online businesses harness the power of affiliate marketing, unlocking new possibilities for brand promotion and customer advocacy.With this integration, all Launch Cart's all-in-one eCommerce platform users will gain seamless access to the myriad of features offered by OSI Affiliate Software. This strategic relationship aims to make it simpler than ever for brands to recruit and empower affiliates and influencers, thereby significantly increasing brand exposure and customer loyalty.Arlen Robinson, CEO of OSI Affiliate Software, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are committed to offering innovative and effective affiliate marketing solutions to online businesses. This integration with Launch Cart is a significant step forward in enabling brands to effortlessly drive traffic, increase sales, and maintain a steady stream of sales leads by tapping into the power of their customer base."For Launch Cart users , this integration is particularly groundbreaking. It allows businesses to fully leverage word-of-mouth marketing, encouraging customers and affiliates to become vocal brand advocates. The platform's advanced features, such as promo code tracking, social media sharing, influencer directories, and detailed reporting, are designed to offer a competitive edge in the crowded digital marketplace.Greg Writer, CEO of Launch Cart, remarked on the potential of this integration, "Our goal has always been to provide businesses with the best in class tools they need to succeed in eCommerce. Integrating with OSI Affiliate Software amplifies the possibilities for our users, enabling them to harness the immense potential of affiliate marketing to grow their businesses."The synergy between Launch Cart's all-in-one eCommerce solution and OSI Affiliate Software's sophisticated platform is poised to be a game-changer for businesses looking to elevate their marketing strategies. This collaboration fosters enhanced brand visibility and incentivizes affiliates through various rewards such as commissions, coupons, discounts, and gift cards, building lasting relationships and fostering customer trust.This integration signifies a transformative moment for companies and their users, emphasizing their shared commitment to providing state-of-the-art solutions for businesses of all sizes. As the eCommerce landscape continues to evolve, this partnership exemplifies the ongoing innovation and dedication to assisting businesses in navigating the complexities of online marketing and sales.Those interested in starting their free online store can visit to learn more about what Launch Cart can offer.Follow Launch Chart on social media on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram @Launchcart.Contact Kelly Bennett at Bennett Unlimited PR for media inquiries for Launch Cart at (949) 463-6383 or .For additional information about this integration, please visit and .About Launch CartLaunch Cart is a premier on-demand eCommerce solution offering a suite of innovative tools designed to optimize online retail experiences for businesses of all sizes. The platform includes Launch CRM for enhanced customer relationship management, Launch Leads for intelligent lead generation, and LaunchADS for AI-driven ad creation and targeting. Together, these tools empower businesses to streamline operations, improve engagement, and increase conversions, positioning them at the forefront of the competitive e-commerce landscape. Learn more about these tools onAbout OSI Affiliate SoftwareOSI Affiliate Software is a renowned provider of affiliate and referral marketing software dedicated to empowering businesses to cultivate growth by converting customers into brand advocates through cutting-edge technology.

