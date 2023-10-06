Internet 2.0 Conference To Review Effective Tactics To Combat Robocall Scams

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This tech event unites industry leaders for robocall scam prevention with innovative technologies, insights, and strategies for enhanced consumer protection.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Internet 2.0 Conference , scheduled for March 18–20, 2024, at the Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, USA, is set to become a critical forum for addressing the escalating concern of robocall scams in the digital era. As these scams continue to rise in prevalence, industry experts and technology leaders will converge to confront the challenge and explore innovative solutions.Robocall scams have increased recently, casting a shadow over consumers and businesses. These automated calls, often associated with fraudulent activities, present a significant risk to personal information, financial security, and data privacy. With advanced technology, scammers have harnessed automation and artificial intelligence to execute increasingly sophisticated and convincing schemes.Experts at the Internet 2.0 Conference, including cybercrime specialists, researchers, and tech professionals, are coming together to find legitimate approaches to battling automated voice deception. The focus will be on finding robust solutions to reduce the risk of such fraud and enhancing cybersecurity measures to detect and deter cybercriminals in their tracks.“The 2024 edition of the Internet 2.0 Conference is dedicated to encouraging collaboration and innovation in the battle against robocall scams. By sharing insights, best practices, and technological advancements, our event aims to transform the way the industry confronts fraudulent robocalls and ensure the safety of consumers and businesses,” reviews Kashif Ansari, Manager at the Internet 2.0 Conference.Besides delving into the technical aspects of battling robocall scams, the role of machine learning in tackling these threats, and the efficacy of network-based approaches to enhance security, the tech conference will also address issues around consumer privacy and the impact of these scam offenses on society. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with industry peers, participate in tech discussions of the latest innovations, and explore digital advancements.﻿﻿About Internet 2.0 ConferenceInternet 2.0 Conference is a renowned global tech conference that unites tech visionaries, innovators, entrepreneurs, and professionals from across the globe. It serves as a nexus for exploring the latest sector trends and innovations. Attendees can build valuable connections through networking and collaborative discussions with industry leaders. The event also offers sponsorship and exhibition opportunities, amplifying its role in driving tech advancements and facilitating meaningful partnerships.

