Potassium Metabisulfite Market Is Forecasted To Reach US$ 605.8 Million By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The market for potassium metabisulfite on a global scale is expected to reach US$ 393.9 million in 2022 and grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2033.

Potassium metabisulfite is frequently used for the preservation of juices and pickles in addition to the wine business. Because of its qualities as a bleaching agent, it can be used to produce coconut cream. Since it is a disulfite, it can also be used as a substitute for sodium metabisulfite. In order to precipitate gold from an aqua regia solution, it is additionally employed as an alternative to sodium sulfite.

The market for potassium metabisulfite is dominated by the food and beverage sector. Potassium metabisulfite is a chemical that is utilised in the food and beverage sector as well as the textile and water filtration industries.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



The global potassium metabisulfite market is expected to be valued at US$ 605.8 million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 4.4%

The market exhibited 1.9% CAGR from 2018 to 2022

Under application, food processing dominates the market and is expected to be valued at US$ 280.8 million in 2023.

North America dominated the global market with a share of 26.2% in 2022. Wine and juice & pickle preservation is expected to dominate the market after representing 46.1% market share in 2022.

Market Development

With an increase in demand from the wine industry, global players in the market are trying increase their production capacities and are focusing on strategic partnerships with wine-making companies. Players are also trying to enter into emerging markets where demand for potassium metabisulfite is increasing from various end-use applications such as juice preservation, coconut production, dehydrated food preservation, etc.

Market players are focusing on reducing the harmful effects of potassium metabisulfite. It may be harmful if swallowed or inhaled and can cause an allergic reaction if inhaled or swallowed by asthmatic and other sulphite-sensitive individuals.

Key Companies Focused by Fact in this Report



Aditya Birla Group

Alkaloid AD skopje

American Elements

Anmol Chemicals Group

BASF SE

Esseco Group

Foodoric Group of Cos

Jay Dinesh Chemicals

Juan Messina S.A

Shakti Chemicals

Laffort

Triveni Chemicals

Vynova Kodia Company Ltd.

More Valuable Insights on Potassium Metabisulfite Market

In the latest study, Fact offers a 360-degree view of the global potassium metabisulfite market for the forecast period of 2023 to 2033. The report also highlights key factors such as recent developments and growth drivers influencing sales in the potassium metabisulfite market through detailed segmentation as follows:



By Form:



Liquid

Solid

By Grade:



Technical Grade



Food Grade

Industrial Grade

By Function:



Preservative



Bleaching Agent



Antioxidant



Intermediate

Others

By Region:



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA

