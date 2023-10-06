Automotive Sector Dominates The Global Torque Sensor Market With A Valuation Of $8.06 Billion In 2023

The global torque sensor market has witnessed substantial growth, with an estimated valuation of USD 8.06 billion in 2023. Projections indicate that the market will continue to expand, reaching a noteworthy valuation of USD 13.40 billion by 2030, representing a commendable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.48% from 2023 to 2030.

Type: The market is divided into two primary types, namely Reaction Torque Sensors and Rotary Torque Sensors. Within Rotary Torque Sensors, there are further classifications as Contact-Based Sensing and Noncontact-Based Sensing.

Technology: The market is studied across several technologies, including Magnetoelastic, Optical, Strain Gauge, and Surface Acoustic Wave, with Strain Gauge and Magnetoelastic being prominent.

Application: Torque sensors find application across various sectors such as Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Industrial, and Test & Measurement. The Automotive sector holds the largest market share, followed by Industrial. Region: Geographical segmentation includes the Americas (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, United States), Asia-Pacific (Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and more), and Europe, Middle East & Africa (Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, and more). The Asia-Pacific region commands the largest market share, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Drivers: Factors driving market growth include the increasing need for accurate torque measurement technology, stringent regulations related to machine safety in developed countries, and the expanding application of torque sensors in high-end applications.

Restraints: Challenges include the low reliability of available torque sensors in high-end applications.

Opportunities: Opportunities for growth lie in the development of non-contact and wireless sensors and the increasing usage of torque sensors in robotics. Challenges: The diversity of applications for torque sensors poses a challenge to the market.

ABB Ltd.

Aimco Global

Applied Measurements Ltd.

Cooper Instruments & Systems

Crane Electronics Ltd.

Datum Electronics Ltd.

FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc.

HBM Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Interface, Inc.

Kistler Group

Magcanica Inc.

MOOG

Mountz, Inc.

Norbar Torque Tools

NSK Ltd.

PCB Piezotronics, Inc.

S. Himmelstein and Company

Sensor Technology Ltd.

TE Connectivity

Teledyne Technologies Transense Technologies

The global torque sensor market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years. These sensors are instrumental in various industries, ensuring precise torque measurement, and enhancing performance and safety. With continued advancements in technology and the increasing need for precise measurement, the market is set to play a crucial role in diverse sectors.

