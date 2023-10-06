Global Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) Market Projected To Reach USD 1.66 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oral Rehydration Salts Market by Form (Capsules, Powder, Tablets), Age Group (Adult, Infant, Pediatric), Distribution - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The Global Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) Market has demonstrated significant growth, with an estimated value of USD 712.66 million in 2022, projected to reach USD 791.37 million in 2023. The market is set to expand at a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.18% during the forecast period, ultimately reaching a substantial value of USD 1,663.98 million by 2030.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This comprehensive research report categorizes the Global Oral Rehydration Salts Market to forecast revenues and analyze trends within various sub-markets:
Form:
The Powder segment is poised to capture a significant market share during the forecast period.
Age Group:
The Infant segment is expected to witness substantial market share growth during the forecast period.
Distribution:
Health Centres Pharmacies Shops
The Pharmacies segment is projected to gain a notable market share during the forecast period.
Region:
Americas Asia-Pacific Europe, Middle East & Africa
The Americas led the market in 2022, commanding the largest share at 38.74%, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.
Market Statistics:
This report provides market sizing and forecasts across seven major currencies, including USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. Multiple currency support empowers organizational leaders to make informed decisions. The report considers 2018 to 2021 as historical years, with 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and 2024 to 2030 as the forecast period.
Key Insights:
The report addresses crucial questions, including:
What is the market size and forecast of the Global Oral Rehydration Salts Market? How has COVID-19 impacted the market during the forecast period? Which products/segments/applications/areas offer investment opportunities? What is the competitive strategic window in the Global Oral Rehydration Salts Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks? Who are the leading vendors in the Global Oral Rehydration Salts Market? What modes and strategic moves are suitable for entering the market?
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
Increased prevalence of diarrhea among the population Enhanced commercialization and product availability in online and offline pharmacies Growing awareness of dehydration and the need for easy treatment
Restraints:
Preference for homemade alternatives
Opportunities:
Product innovation in terms of flavor and nutritional value Advancements in low-osmolarity oral rehydration salts production
Challenges:
Unmonitored side effects associated with overconsumption
Companies Mentioned:
AdvaCare Pharma Cera Products Inc. Cian Healthcare Limited Cipla Limited Clinova Limited FDC Limited H2ORS, Inc. Halewood Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. KBI Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG Nutriset Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC Shereya Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. Trifecta Pharmaceuticals USA, LLC Wallace Pharma
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 195
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $791.37 Million
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $1663.98 Million
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 11.1%
| Regions Covered
| Global
