Global Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) Market Projected To Reach USD 1.66 Billion By 2030

The Global Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) Market has demonstrated significant growth, with an estimated value of USD 712.66 million in 2022, projected to reach USD 791.37 million in 2023. The market is set to expand at a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.18% during the forecast period, ultimately reaching a substantial value of USD 1,663.98 million by 2030.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This comprehensive research report categorizes the Global Oral Rehydration Salts Market to forecast revenues and analyze trends within various sub-markets:

Form:



Capsules

Powder Tablets

The Powder segment is poised to capture a significant market share during the forecast period.

Age Group:



Adult

Infant Pediatric

The Infant segment is expected to witness substantial market share growth during the forecast period.

Distribution:



Health Centres

Pharmacies Shops

The Pharmacies segment is projected to gain a notable market share during the forecast period.

Region:



Americas

Asia-Pacific Europe, Middle East & Africa

The Americas led the market in 2022, commanding the largest share at 38.74%, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Statistics:

This report provides market sizing and forecasts across seven major currencies, including USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. Multiple currency support empowers organizational leaders to make informed decisions. The report considers 2018 to 2021 as historical years, with 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and 2024 to 2030 as the forecast period.

Key Insights:

The report addresses crucial questions, including:



What is the market size and forecast of the Global Oral Rehydration Salts Market?

How has COVID-19 impacted the market during the forecast period?

Which products/segments/applications/areas offer investment opportunities?

What is the competitive strategic window in the Global Oral Rehydration Salts Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks?

Who are the leading vendors in the Global Oral Rehydration Salts Market? What modes and strategic moves are suitable for entering the market?

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:



Increased prevalence of diarrhea among the population

Enhanced commercialization and product availability in online and offline pharmacies Growing awareness of dehydration and the need for easy treatment

Restraints:

Preference for homemade alternatives

Opportunities:



Product innovation in terms of flavor and nutritional value Advancements in low-osmolarity oral rehydration salts production

Challenges:

Unmonitored side effects associated with overconsumption

Companies Mentioned:



AdvaCare Pharma

Cera Products Inc.

Cian Healthcare Limited

Cipla Limited

Clinova Limited

FDC Limited

H2ORS, Inc.

Halewood Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

KBI Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG

Nutriset

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Shereya Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Trifecta Pharmaceuticals USA, LLC Wallace Pharma

Key Attributes: