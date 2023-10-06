Malt Ingredient Market Worth $11,087.0 Million By 2031, Unleashing New Revenue Streams

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OR, US, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Malt Ingredient Market by Types (Barley, Wheat, Rye), by Form (Powder, Liquid), By Application (Dairy and Frozen Products, Bakery and Confectionery, Alcoholic Beverages, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." As per the report, The global malt ingredient market was valued at $20.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $29.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031. Europe was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $8,604.7 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $11,087.0 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 2.7%. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

One of the most common cereal grains, malt, is made from barley, which is first soaked in water before being dried in hot water. This method enables the germination of the barley. Malting is the name of this procedure. Grain starches can be converted into sugars like glucose and fructose through the malting process. Diastatic and non-diastatic malt powder are the two varieties that are offered in the market. For the appropriate rise of the baked good, diastatic malt product is employed during baking. Non-diastatic is majorly used in beverages as it does not contain any enzymes.

The report analyzes these key players in the global malt ingredient market. These players have implemented key business strategies such as strategic expansion, new product launches, alliances, and joint ventures for enhancing market penetration and reinforcing their position in the industry. The report helps the target audience in determining the market performance, performance of each segment, product portfolio development in the market, and contributions made by each player to the market growth.

Grain crops such as wheat, rye, and barley are known to be one of the main sources in any specialty malt. Over the past couple of years, there has been a rise in Malt Ingredient Market Demand in the food and beverages industry. This has resulted in imbalance proportion of supply-demand Malt Ingredient Market Trends due to uncertain climatic conditions incurring in crop growing regions. For instance, in the U.S. is known for excellent growing conditions for barley crops. However, in 2014, the region reported poor rainfall conditions which resulted in a negative impact on the overall yield of the crop. Thus, barley-derived specialty malts incurred higher marginal prices which affected the overall sales for that particular season. Thus, uncertainties in climatic conditions hamper the overall value sales of Malt Ingredient Market Growth.

Based on the types, the barley segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global malt ingredient market share. Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward overall market share by 2031. Malting barley is varietal and tastes different depending upon its strain and where it is grown. Barley oriented specialty malt has been gaining higher traction in the craft brewery industry due to its characteristic flavor. Thus, barley source accounts for higher value share in the global malt ingredients market, due to some of the key characteristic features possessed by barley coupled with strong distribution channel.

The malt ingredients market is segmented on form, type, application and region. On the basis of form, the market is bifurcated into powder and liquid On the basis of type the market is classified into barley, wheat and rye. On the basis of application, the market is classified into dairy and frozen products, bakery and confectionery, alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beverages and others. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

On basis of the application, the alcoholic beverages segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing four-fifths of the global malt ingredient market share. Moreover, the same segment is set to contribute majorly toward overall market share by 2031 due to the increase in demand for alcoholic beverages across the globe. In addition, benefits such as low cost of malt base further adds to its market attractiveness, the dairy and frozen products segment is set to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Based on the region, Europe contributed notably toward the global malt ingredient market share in 2021, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast timespan. The region accounted for more than two-fifths of the global market share in 2021 and is set to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to the rise in income level of people and high consumption of flavored beverages and baked goods in the region. In addition, the market across LAMEA is predicted to register the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031. The growth of the regional market over the forecast period can be credited to the surge in consumption of malt based alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages due to the increase in the consumption of beer in the region due to surging disposable income and increase in cross-cultural interaction. The report also includes other regions such as North America and Asia-Pacific.

