Human Resource (HR) Technology Market Size Expands As Companies Prioritize Talent Management

Human Resource (HR) Technology Market Value

The need for increased workforce efficiency, remote work support, and data-driven HR decisions is driving growth in the HR Technology market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The human resource (HR) technology market was valued at $32.58 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $76.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Human resources technology refers to all the software used to track, manage, pay, understand, find, inform, remember and deliver benefits to the people in an organization. As you might guess, the more people in the operation, the more complicated the HR software. For example, larger organizations have people problems that are unimaginable in small businesses.

HR departments are increasingly embracing digital technologies to streamline their processes. Cloud-based HR software and platforms are becoming ubiquitous, enabling HR professionals to manage recruitment, employee data, payroll, and benefits more efficiently. This digital transformation is enhancing the overall employee experience and reducing administrative overhead.

AI and automation are revolutionizing HR functions. Chatbots and AI-driven tools are being used for tasks like candidate screening, onboarding, and employee self-service, improving the speed and accuracy of HR processes. Additionally, predictive analytics is helping organizations make data-driven decisions in areas such as workforce planning, retention, and talent development.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the shift toward remote work, driving the demand for HR technology solutions that support remote and hybrid work arrangements. HR tech platforms now include features for virtual onboarding, performance management, and employee engagement to cater to a dispersed workforce.

Employee well-being and engagement have taken center stage in HR technology trends. Solutions that monitor and enhance employee well-being, mental health, and work-life balance are in high demand. Additionally, HR tech tools are being used to gather feedback from employees and measure engagement to create a more positive workplace culture.

Region-wise, the human resource technology market was dominated by North America in 2021 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, growing advancement in HR technology to build new capabilities and remove barriers to career opportunities across North America is expected to drive market growth. For instance, in September 2022, enterprise-grade workforce intelligence platform, Reejig introduced the launch of the Reejig Impact Fund at the HR Technology Conference and Expo in Las Vegas.

The global human resource technology market share is dominated by key players such as ADP, Inc., Cegid, Ceridian HCM, Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., Hi Bob, Inc., IBM Corporation, Infor, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE and Workday, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the HR technology industry.

