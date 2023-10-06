(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Texas Insurance Training Academy Announces Irving, Texas Classroom Expansion

- John PattonIRVING, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Texas Insurance Training Academy has signed a 4-year lease agreement to expand their insurance pre-licensing classes to Irving, Texas.TITA's Director of Operations, John Patton stated,“This is a continuation of our commitment to grow schools throughout the state and eventually nationwide. We believe that the classroom teaching model is one that can have sustained growth for years to come.”Texas Insurance Training Academy specializes in classroom pre-licensing for the insurance industry. Our mission is to become the premier classroom insurance pre-licensing school in the country. We pride ourselves on having one of the highest pass ratios in the industry for people who are taking their state insurance exam. We limit the size of our classes so that there can be more one-on-one interaction with the instructor. Whether you want to get your Life and Health license or if you want to become a licensed Property and Casualty agent; Texas Insurance Training Academy is your destination for all of the educational requirements that your state will require for licensure. Our pre-licensing options are affordable and convenient for today's busy professionals.Texas Insurance Training Academy (TITA), a leading provider of insurance education and licensing preparation, is thrilled to announce a significant expansion of its classroom facilities in Irving, Texas. This expansion represents a milestone achievement for the academy, reflecting its commitment to delivering high-quality insurance education and serving the growing needs of insurance professionals and aspiring agents in the region.The expansion project comes in response to the increasing demand for insurance education and training programs in the vibrant and ever-evolving insurance industry. As Texas continues to experience economic growth and a burgeoning insurance market, TITA remains at the forefront of equipping individuals with the knowledge and skills required to succeed in the field.The newly expanded Irving, Texas location will offer state-of-the-art classrooms and enhanced amenities to create a conducive learning environment. Students can expect a comfortable and technologically advanced setting where they can engage with instructors and their peers effectively. The academy's commitment to providing a superior learning experience is evident in this expansion, which will further elevate its reputation as a premier insurance education provider.Key Features of the Expanded Irving, Texas Classroom:Expanded Course Offerings: With the additional space, Texas Insurance Training Academy can now offer a wider range of courses, catering to diverse insurance sectors such as life, health, property, casualty, and more. Students will have greater flexibility in choosing courses that align with their career goals.Expert Instructors: TITA's faculty comprises experienced insurance professionals who bring real-world insights into the classroom. Students can benefit from their extensive industry knowledge and practical expertise.Flexible Scheduling: Recognizing the diverse needs of its students, TITA offers flexible class schedules, including evening and weekend sessions. This accommodates those who may be working or have other commitments during traditional daytime hours.Enhanced Support Services: In addition to its industry-leading training, TITA provides personalized support services to help students navigate the licensing process, prepare for exams, and launch successful careers in the insurance industry.TITA has consistently demonstrated its dedication to the professional development of individuals seeking a career in insurance. By expanding its presence in Irving, Texas, the academy is further strengthening its commitment to providing top-tier education and training for insurance professionals.The expanded Irving, Texas classroom will be open for enrollment immediately, with classes starting in September, 2023. Prospective students, insurance professionals looking to advance their careers, and anyone interested in a career in insurance are encouraged to explore the academy's expanded course offerings and take advantage of the enhanced facilities.About Texas Insurance Training Academy:Texas Insurance Training Academy (TITA) is a premier provider of insurance education and licensing preparation. With a commitment to excellence and a team of experienced instructors, TITA empowers individuals to succeed in the insurance industry by providing comprehensive training programs, expert guidance, and flexible learning options. As the preferred choice of insurance professionals and aspiring agents, TITA continues to set the standard for insurance education in Texas.For more information on Texas Insurance Training Academy or if you are interested in opening your own insurance licensing school, contact John Patton at 855-444-6499.

John Patton

Texas Insurance Training Academy

+1 855-444-6499



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Other