Inclusivity And Diversity Expert Domenica Ghidei Biidu To Speak At The Global Black Impact Summit (GBIS) 2023

is excited to announce that Domenica Ghidei Biidu, an advocate in the field of equity, inclusiveness, and diversity, will feature as a speaker at the upcoming GBIS, taking place from November 30 to December 1, 2023. Under the theme, Black Excellence: Unleashing the Unexplored Potential for Global Unity, Biidu will provide an inspirational presentation aimed at uplifting Black individuals across all sectors of society.

For over three decades, Domenica Ghidei Biidu has dedicated her career to fostering positive change in the realms of transcultural and inclusive leadership, diversity management, equal treatment, and anti-discrimination. With her extensive experience, she has become a strategic adviser, trainer, consultant, coach, and renowned keynote speaker. Her remarkable work extends across a spectrum of dimensions, including gender, race, LGBTQ+, disability, and chronic illness, viewed through an intersectional lens.

Domenica's impressive career also includes serving as a Human Rights Commissioner at the Netherlands Institute for Human Rights, where she played a pivotal role in advancing equal treatment and social justice. Currently, she holds the esteemed position of member of the European Commission against Racism and Intolerance (ECRI) for the Netherlands and serves as the Vice-chair of ECRI. Her unwavering commitment to creating a more equitable and inclusive world is truly inspiring.

Domenica Ghidei Biidu's presence as a speaker at the GBIS 2023 is a testament to the event's dedication to bringing together thought leaders and change-makers who are driving progress in our global community. Her insights and expertise will undoubtedly inspire and align with the event's mission to strengthen and unite the global Black community.

About the Global Black Impact Summit 2023:

Organized by Energy Capital & Power, the Global Black Impact Summit is an annual event that seeks to celebrate the achievements of the Black community, promote excellence, and explore untapped potential across various fields. This year's summit is set to be a transformative experience, featuring influential speakers, engaging panel discussions, and networking opportunities that empower attendees to reach new heights.

