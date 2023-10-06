Mentoring Walk On World Mental Health Day By Women Inspiring Network In Association With ABWCI

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, Tuesday, October, 2023- Women Inspiring Network (WIN) is excited to share news of an exciting collaboration with the Association of Business Women in Commerce and &Industry (ABWCI) for a unique mentoring walk that will take place on October 10 in conjunction withthe World Mental Health Day.



This event is scheduled to take place on October 10, 2023, starting at 8:30 AM, at the tranquil setting of Vasant Vihar's District Park.



The Mentoring Walk furthers the shared goals of WIN and ABWCI, two organizations supporting the mental wellbeing and empowerment of women. It provides a unique setting for women from all backgrounds to interact, engage in meaningful discussions about mental health, and receive valuable advice from renowned mentors Mentoring Walk serves as evidence of the similar goals of WIN and ABWCI, two organisations fighting for the mental health and empowerment of women. It offers a special setting for women from all backgrounds to interact, have insightful discussions about mental health, and obtain insightful advice from renowned mentors.



"At Women Inspiring Network, we recognize the pivotal role that mentorship plays in personal and professional development. This event not only fosters discussions on mental health but also facilitates invaluable connections between mentors and mentees, empowering women to thrive in all aspects of their lives," expressed Stuti Jalan, Founder and Managing Director at Women Inspiring Network.



"It is important to note that mental health disorders of varying scales, forms, and shapes affect one in six people at some point in their lifetime - and are often difficult to spot. At the Association of Business Women in Commerce & Industry (ABWCI), we recognize and support work-life alignment, as the entrepreneurial journey is often marked by high stress levels, uncertainty, and intense workload"emphasized Dr. Ambika Sharma, Chief Executive Officer at ABWCI.



The Mentoring Walk welcomes women of all ages and backgrounds who are eager to embark on a journey of self-discovery and growth, while also prioritizing their mental well-being. Participants will have the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, glean wisdom from experienced mentors, and take meaningful steps towards nurturing their mental health.



Join us at District Park, Vasant Vihar, on October 10, 2023, at 8:30 AM, and be a part of this transformative Mentoring Walk.

For further details and registration information, please visit womeninspiringnetwork



About Women Inspiring Network (WIN):



Women Inspiring Network is an inspirational storytelling network that emerged out of the lockdown to connect aspiring women leaders from different walks of life. Now, with a community of 7000 remarkable women, WIN connects a vibrant network of female leaders who create a domino effect of sharing and empowering. We are a first-of-its-kind digital network that shines a light on the awe-inspiring stories of female achievers. We also provide them with a content platform where, by connecting with each other over their journeys, they can continue to inform and inspire young professionals. As a women-founded and women-only team, we at WIN recognize and shine a light on stories that are relevant to contemporary gender equations. Ours is a comprehensive movement to Pay It Forward.



About Association of Business Women in Commerce & Industry (ABWCI):



The Association of Business Women in Commerce & Industry (ABWCI) is a global chamber with the aim to provide an enabling environment for women in business for a sustainable & equitable future. ABWCI has presidents and ambassadors in 30+ Countries with an outreach to 1,25,000+ women entrepreneurs across the globe. ABWCI is enabling and celebrating women's business acumen & ambition by connecting members to investors, incubators, accelerators, traditional donors, thought leaders, academia, professional development resources, and relevant opportunities. ABWCI is committed to creating a robust community of women entrepreneurs; providing them with opportunities to access investment capital, trade networks & entrepreneurial education; and advocating for policies resulting in women - centric entrepreneurial ecosystems worldwide.

Company :-Crosshairs Communication

User :- Arshiya Sharma

Email :

Mobile:- +91 9971379779