France Spoke Out Against Türkiye's Participation In Granada Meeting - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Allegations of the
French president on the refusal of Azerbaijan and Türkiye to
participate in the Granada meeting is a clear case of hypocrisy,
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry commented on the statements made by
Emmanuel Macron during the press conference held in the scope of
Granada meeting of the European Political Community, Trend reports.
"The participants of this event are well aware of the particular
opposition of France to Türkiye's participation in the meeting.
French president, by spreading false information on this, is
behaving improperly for the head of state," the ministry said.
The ministry noted that attempts of France to lecture
Azerbaijan, a country setting an example with its multicultural and
multiethnic values, where many ethnicities live in peace and
prosperity, on the issue of rights of minorities, while France
itself is being remembered by its genocide policy and remaining the
only EU member state not to be part of the Framework Convention for
the Protection of National Minorities, is completely
unacceptable.
President Ilham Aliyev has recently canceled his visit to
Granada (Spain), where he was supposed to hold a meeting with
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with the participation of
the leaders of the European Union, France and Germany. The reasons
for this are France's destructive position, as well as
disagreements between Paris and Berlin over Türkiye's participation
in the meeting. Under such conditions, the Azerbaijani side refused
to negotiate.
MENAFN06102023000187011040ID1107201634
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.