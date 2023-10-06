President Ilham Aliyev Receives Serbia's National Assembly Speaker

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Speaker of the
National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia Vladimir Orlic,
Trend reports.
Saying that friendly relations between the two countries have a
rich history, the head of state noted that this creates a good
basis for the development of bilateral ties based on mutual
support, and recalled his visit to Serbia.
Touching upon relations in the economic sphere, President Ilham
Aliyev said that the two countries are actively cooperating in the
areas of investment, energy and industry. The head of state
stressed the importance of interparliamentary ties in developing
the bilateral relations.
The President of Azerbaijan expressed confidence that Vladimir
Orlic`s visit would contribute to the expansion of dynamically
developing cooperation.
The Speaker first conveyed President of Serbia Aleksandar
Vučić`s greetings to the head of state. President Ilham Aliyev
thanked for the greetings, and asked Vladimir Orlic to pass on his
greetings to the President of Serbia.
The Speaker of the National Assembly of Serbia said that the two
countries enjoy friendly relations based on strategic
partnership.
The sides pointed out that Azerbaijan and Serbia have always
supported each other`s territorial integrity and sovereignty, as
well as rightful positions within international organizations. They
noted that the bilateral relations are based on the principles of
strategic partnership, mutual understanding and mutual respect, and
stressed the importance of interparliamentary ties and cooperation
in international interparliamentary organizations.
