Unacceptable To Speak With Azerbaijan In Language Of Pressure - MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. France, which is
calling for pressure on Azerbaijan, should be reminded it is
pointless and unacceptable to speak with Azerbaijan in the language
of pressure, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a commentary on
the allegations by French President Emmanuel Macron during the
press conference in Granada, Trend reports.
"It would be more beneficial for France to put an end to its
insidious policy aimed at supporting and arming aggressive Armenia
in our region, hindering peace and stability in the region, instead
of issuing such irresponsible statements," the ministry said.
"Azerbaijan is taking measures for reintegration of its Armenian
residents within its Constitution and relevant legislation, and our
country, as always, remains the most interested party in building
peace in the region on the basis of mutual respect for sovereignty
and territorial integrity with Armenia," the ministry said.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement
[signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the
2020 second Karabakh war], suppression of large-scale provocations
in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and
withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories
of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out
in the region.
Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the
Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping
contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the
trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on September 20,
2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a
local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the
armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located
in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave
their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm;
the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory
of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.
