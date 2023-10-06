Azerbaijani Policeman, War Vet, Dies Of Injury Received During Karabakh Anti-Terror Operation (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. A policeman from
the rapid response police regiment of Azerbaijan's Interior
Ministry, Azizbay Muradov, wounded during anti-terror measures
conducted in Karabakh, has died, Trend reports.
He died on October 6 in the hospital where he was treated.
Muradov will be buried in the village of Ulajaly, Sabirabad
district.
Previously, he took part in the 2020 second Karabakh war.
By decrees of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev, he was awarded the medals“For the liberation of Gubadli”
and“For the liberation of Jabrayil”.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement
[signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the
second Karabakh war], suppression of large-scale provocations in
Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and withdrawal
of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories of
Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out in
the region.
Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the
Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping
contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the
trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on September 20,
2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a
local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the
armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located
in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave
their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm;
the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory
of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.
