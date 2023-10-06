Azerbaijani Policeman, War Vet, Dies Of Injury Received During Karabakh Anti-Terror Operation (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. A policeman from the rapid response police regiment of Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry, Azizbay Muradov, wounded during anti-terror measures conducted in Karabakh, has died, Trend reports.

He died on October 6 in the hospital where he was treated.

Muradov will be buried in the village of Ulajaly, Sabirabad district.

Previously, he took part in the 2020 second Karabakh war.

By decrees of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, he was awarded the medals“For the liberation of Gubadli” and“For the liberation of Jabrayil”.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the second Karabakh war], suppression of large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out in the region.

Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm; the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.