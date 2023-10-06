New Military Units, Border Checkpoints Established On Border With Armenia - Azerbaijani State Border Service

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. After ensuring territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, on the instructions of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, comprehensive measures on creation of necessary infrastructure of border protection, improvement of service conditions and social security of servicemen are being continued in these territories at an accelerated pace, head of the State Border Service Colonel General Elchin Guliyev said in his article, published in official media outlets, Trend reports.

He emphasized that the activity of border outposts on the state border with Armenia, which was liberated from its occupation, was restored in the shortest possible time.

"About 19 new complexes of military units responsible for the organization of protection and defense of the state border with Armenia passing through Zangilan, Gubadli districts and part of Lachin district, 140 border checkpoints, "Eyvazli" and "Gazanchy" state border checkpoints have been built. Border control has been organized at Zangilan and Fuzuli international airports," Guliyev said.

Guliyev noted that 106 kilometers of new roads were laid on the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, 225 kilometers of roads were overhauled and repaired, 2,456 hectares of territory were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance, 1,530 infantry and 1,762 anti-tank mines and 294 unexploded ordnance were found and neutralized.