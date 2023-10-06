Iran's Minister Of Roads And Urban Development Arrives In Azerbaijan's Zangilan (PHOTO)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash arrived in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The minister was met in Zangilan by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev.

First, the minister was given information about the recently commissioned Zangilan International Airport.

Then a meeting was held between the parties. Shahin Mustafayev informed about the reconstruction and construction work carried out in Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

Shahin Mustafayev talked about the new transportation infrastructure created on the territory of East Zangezur.









