Azerbaijan Reveals Date Of Preliminary Court Hearing For Detained Armenian War Criminal

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The date of the
preliminary court hearing for the criminal case of Vagif
Khachatryan, accused of committing genocide in the village of
Meshali in the Khojaly district, carried out by members of Armenian
illegal armed groups, has been revealed, Trend reports.
The preliminary court hearing is scheduled for October 13.
The criminal case will be investigated by Judge Jamal Ramazanov
in the Baku Military Court.
Khachatryan was detained by the Azerbaijani State Security
Service officers at the Lachin border checkpoint of the
Azerbaijani-Armenian state border on July 29 this year.
In connection with the emergence of sufficient grounded
suspicions, a decision was made to bring Khachatryan as an accused
under Articles 103 (genocide) and 107 (deportation or forced
resettlement of population) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
A preventive measure was chosen against him in the form of
detention.
MENAFN06102023000187011040ID1107201627
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.