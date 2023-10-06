Azerbaijan Reveals Date Of Preliminary Court Hearing For Detained Armenian War Criminal

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The date of the preliminary court hearing for the criminal case of Vagif Khachatryan, accused of committing genocide in the village of Meshali in the Khojaly district, carried out by members of Armenian illegal armed groups, has been revealed, Trend reports.

The preliminary court hearing is scheduled for October 13.

The criminal case will be investigated by Judge Jamal Ramazanov in the Baku Military Court.

Khachatryan was detained by the Azerbaijani State Security Service officers at the Lachin border checkpoint of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border on July 29 this year.

In connection with the emergence of sufficient grounded suspicions, a decision was made to bring Khachatryan as an accused under Articles 103 (genocide) and 107 (deportation or forced resettlement of population) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A preventive measure was chosen against him in the form of detention.