Ukraine Expects To Receive F-16 Modification Not Inferior To Russia's Su-35S

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is counting on receiving from Western partners F-16 fighter jets whose tactical and technical features and a striking range will help its armed forces eventually liberate its territory.

That's according to Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, who spoke at the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"F-16 fighters have various upgrades. We expect that our partners will give us exactly what we need, something that will not be inferior to the tactical and technical features of the enemy's Su-35s or at least be on part with them," the spokesman said.

Ihnat explained that older modifications can help Ukraine hit air targets like missiles and drones, but to gain air superiority, Ukraine need modifications no worse than the enemy has.

He noted that the F-16 is an aircraft that can be upgraded in both the U.S. and Europe. "That's why we count on good planes and the entire range of weapons that this aircraft has, so that in the future it will help us liberate our territory.

As reported, the Su-35 is Russia's main warplane that is used to control the situation in the occupied territories. A few days ago, Russian air defense forces likely shot down one of their own Su-35S FLANKER M fighters over occupied Tokmak in a friendly fire incident.