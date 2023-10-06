Enemy Launches 156 Attacks In Zaporizhzhia Region Over Last Day, Causes Destruction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Yesterday, Russian troops fired at 23 localities in the Zaporizhzhia region. 156 attacks were recorded.

Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhya Military District, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"131 artillery attacks took place on the territory of Novoyakovlivka, Hulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Chervone, Malynivka, Poltavka, Temyrivka, Kamianske, Stepove, Pyatikhatky, Lobkove and other frontline towns and villages. The enemy carried out 11 MLRS attacks on Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne, nine UAV attacks on Robotyno, Novodarivka and Novoandriivka, as well as air strikes on Orikhiv, Robotyne, Novodarivka, Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka," he wrote.

There were 13 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No local residents were injured.

As reported, the day before, the enemy struck 23 towns and villages in the region with 189 attacks from various weapons.