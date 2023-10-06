(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After the Russian strike on Kharkiv in the morning on October 6, about 20 people sought medical care.

Prosecutor's Office: 20 people seek medical care after attack on Kharkiv

Dmytro Chubenko, a spokesman for the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, said this in a commentary to the media, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"About 20 people sought medical attention, mostly people have shrapnel injuries from broken glass, bruises, wounds from stones, bricks, and glass falling on them," the spokesman said.

It is not yet known exactly what weapons the enemy used.

Russian forces strike

"As for the types of missiles that were used, due to the nature and scale of the destruction, it was a cruise or ballistic missile, the type of which is being determined by specialists," Chubenko said.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Telegram that, according to preliminary data, 16 people were injured, including an 11-month-old child.

As reported, as a result of a Russian missile attack around 6:45 a.m. on October 6, there were hits in the Kyivskyi and Osnovianskyi districts of Kharkiv. The body of a child was pulled out of the rubble. Rescuers continue to work at the site.