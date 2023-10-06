In Black Sea“Grain Corridor” Area, Russians Resort To“Remote Terror” Employing Aviation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the area of the grain corridor, the enemy affects the situation by using tactical aviation.

This was announced by the head of the Operational Command South joint press center, Natalia Humeniuk, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"Currently, the enemy naval group runs no operations in the grain corridor area. But they are trying to control the situation there through the use of tactical aviation. They deploy planes there every day to drop guided aerial bombs, precisely in the area where the vessels that have decided to navigate along the humanitarian corridor proposed by Ukraine's Defense Forces are likely to sail," she said.

Humeniuk noted that this may be aimed at setting off sea mines, which are abundant in the Black Sea. "So they resort to this sort of remote terror," she said

As reported, the press officer noted that Russia retains a cruise missile carrier on combat duty, hiding it from Ukrainian strikes in the Sea of Azov.