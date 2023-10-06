Russian Ballistic Strike Hits Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In today's shelling of Kharkiv, the Russians likely used ballistic missiles.

That's according to Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"These are missile weapons. We have to wait until we see the debris. It is obvious that the missiles first flew along a ballistic trajectory. This may be the type of weaponry that, unfortunately, cannot be detected in time. We use the data provided by partners and intelligence. When there is such information, the missile alert is set off," he said.

Russians shell's central part

But sometimes the enemy does it covertly and then the alarm actually comes along with the explosions. "You can't do anything here, especially since rocket artillery reaches the target in a matter of seconds," Ignat said.

As reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, "six civilians were injured in the Kyiv district: three women and three men. Seven were injured in the Osnovyanskyi district."

According to tentative reports, the strike involved Iskander-type missiles.

Russia's military death toll in Ukraine rises to about 281,090

It is noted that pre-trial inquiry has been initiated into violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code).

The emergency response teams are working on the scenes of the strikes.

The spokesman for the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Dmytro Chubenko, said in a comment to the media, the parents of the child who died as a result of an enemy missile strike and the injured toddler are also in the hospital with multiple injuries.

"The body of a 10-year-old boy was found under the rubble. An 11-month-old infant was brought to the hospital. Both children are from the same family. The parents of the children were taken to the hospital with multiple injuries," Chubenko said.

As reported, as a result of a Russian missile attack around 6:45 on October 6, two districts of Kharkiv were hit. A child's body was recovered from under the rubble.

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office