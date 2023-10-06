Lactic Acid Market To Reach US$ 6.76 Billion By 2032, Fueled By Health-Conscious Trends In Food & Beverages

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lactic acid fuels pH control, boosts bacterial growth, and propels probiotic market via tropical sourcing, demand, packaging, eco-focus.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global lactic acid market was worth US$ 3.13 Billion in the year 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 6.76 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 8% between 2022 and 2032.The pharmaceuticals and food & beverages verticals are increasingly using lactic acid due to the beneficial bacteria that it contains; which helps in improving gut health. This factor is expected to take the lactic acid market by storm in the forecast period.Unlock the Power of Lactic Acid: Discover the Insights Transforming the Market Request a Sample Report Now:Lactic acid is recognized as harmless by the US FDA. In other words, it is GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) and could be produced through chemical synthesis/fermentation.The beneficial bacteria contained in lactic acid are abreast with probiotic properties. Plus, it plays a significant role in preparing sausages, pickles, wines, and also for preserving vegetables, meat, fish, and – fermented dairy products. Yoghurt contains lactic acid in an aplomb. It has always been advised to consume yoghurt; especially to pregnant and lactating women. It is a known fact that postpartum depression causes the body's pH to get disturbed. Regular intake of yoghurt could mitigate the problem. Chemical synthesis has facilitated mass production of yoghurt. This would help the lactic acid market to grow.At the same time, it needs to be noted that an alternative in the form of CSL (Corn Steep Liquor) is available in the market. Corn is cheaper than its counterparts. It has been observed that corn-based lactic acid acts as an acidulant.The other raw materials in production of lactic acid are inclusive of sweet sorghum, cassava, wheat, rye-barley, lignin, galactan, and various other filamentous fungi like Rhizopus and LAB (LACTIC Acis bacteria).Future Market Insights has walked through these facts with future perspectives in its latest market study entitled 'lactic Acid Market'. It has its team of analysts and consultants to look through a bottom-up approach in its primary, secondary, and tertiary modes of research.“Growing awareness about importance of gut health is expected to drive the sales of lactic acid going forward”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.Key Takeaways from Lactic Acid Market:North America and Europe are at the matured stage herein with flourishing bakery and dairy sector.The Asia-Pacific's growth would be noteworthy with growing benevolence regarding inevitability of lactic acid and the scenario is expected to remain unchanged even going forward.Secure Your Access to Insights on Maturing Markets in North America and Europe, and the Thriving Potential of Asia-Pacific Buy Now :Competitive Lactic Acid:Corbion and Total, in April 2019, did launch a co-operative scheme for constructing a PLA biodegradable plastic manufacturing unit in Europe. The operations are expected to begin in 2024.NatureWorks, in November 2022, did ink a collaboration agreement with CJ Biomaterials for developing sustainable material solutions based on the latter's PHACT Biodegradable Polymers and former's Ingeo biopolymers.IFF (International Flavors and Fragrances), in June 2021, did launch YO-MIX ViV (a lactic bacteria culture for ambient yoghurt and various other fermented drinks.ADM, in August 2022, inked an agreement with LG Chem for expanding lactic acid products all across South Korea. The basic objective is that of producing highly pure corn-based lactic acid with 75K tons of polylactic acid.Global Lactic Acid Market by Segmentation:By Raw Material:CornSugarcaneCassavaOther CropsBy Application:IndustrialFood & BeveragesPharmaceuticalsPersonal CarePolylactic Acid (PLA)OthersBy Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeEast AsiaSouth AsiaOceaniaMiddle East and AfricaAuthor by:Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage on the Food and Beverage Market Domain:Polylactic Acid Market : is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.0 Billion by the end of 2022. It is likely to be supplemented at a CAGR of 11.9% during the evaluation period from 2022 to 2032. The market for polylactic acid is likely to create an absolute dollar opportunity of nearly US$ 3.1 Billion by 2032.GCC Functional Food Market : The revenue generated from the sales of functional foods in GCC countries is estimated to be around US$ 30.9 Bn by 2032, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period 2022-2032.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

