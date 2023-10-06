Meghan Nameth, Appointed President And Chief Operating Officer Of Heads Up

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Heads Up announced today that Meghan Nameth, is joining as the Company's President and Chief Operating Officer, effective October 10, 2023. Ms. Nameth contributes a wealth of marketing and leadership experience gained from over 25 years of successfully guiding billion-dollar brands to breakthrough results in consumer goods, retail, and financial services.Meghan Nameth brings with her an impressive record of accomplishments across brands as diverse as Cover Girl, Iams, Olay, M&M's, TD Bank, and Hudson's Bay. In 2022, she was the SVP Marketing for Loblaw Companies Ltd., leading the brand and marketing for the retail grocery divisions, as well as Canada's largest consumer food brands: Presidents Choice and No Name. Prior to this she was CMO for Hudson's Bay Company, and over her career has held senior executive positions in brand management, digital marketing, insights, data & analytics, and product innovation, for PwC, TD Bank, Mars Inc., and Procter & Gamble.Given their decade-long working relationship, Lisa Elder, CEO & Founder of Heads Up, shared her excitement.“Our journey with Meghan as a client over the past 10 years has been nothing short of remarkable. Some of our most gratifying work has emerged from our collaborations. With her profound expertise in branding, marketing, and leadership, Meghan is the natural choice to boldly guide our path into the future.""Heads Up's innovative approach to turning information into transformative insights has made them my partner of choice across multiple assignments,” said Meghan Nameth.“I am thrilled to join the team to expand its impact and foster the growth of our marketing leadership development practice. Together with Lisa and the group's strong qualitative research practice, we can help more companies find solutions for their messiest brand, business, and strategic challenges.”Dedicated to making a positive impact, Ms. Nameth will also continue to be an active member of the Canadian Marketing Association, a community member on the Board of Directors for the Toronto Grace Health Centre, Chapter President for the Procter & Gamble Toronto Alumni network, and a Board Director and Advisor for iVirtual Technologies Inc., a company she co-founded.About Heads UpHeads Up is a trailblazer in marketing research, specializing in qualitative research, brand planning, and innovation workshops. Our mission is to navigate complexity and illuminate pathways to success, all while championing optimism and integrity. Our inspired team of senior professionals excels at transforming information into actionable insights, consistently resolving the intricate challenges that face today's leaders.

