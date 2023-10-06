In Ukraine's South, High-Priced Russian E-Warfare System Zhitel Destroyed In Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces carried out 1,270 fire missions in the Tavria operational zone, eliminating 323 invaders and captured two.

Also, the Ukrainian defenders struck Russia's costly R-330Zh Zhitel electronic warfare system, says Commander of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi , according to Ukrinform.

"During the past 24 hours, the enemy carried out 13 airstrikes, carried out 24 combat engagements and carried out 915 artillery strikes. Units of missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of the Tauri direction performed 1,270 fire missions during the day. Over the last day, the enemy lost 323 people, in particular, 2 occupiers surrendered," said Tarnavskyi.

According to the commander, 44 units of Russian military equipment were also destroyed, including four tanks, 12 armored fighting vehicles, six artillery systems, an MLRS, nine unmanned aerial vehicles, 10 military trucks, and a specialized equipment unit. In addition, two ammunition depots and another“important enemy facility” were destroyed.

As Ukrinform reported , from February 24, 2022 to October 6, 2023, Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated = 281,090 Russian invaders, including 620 in the past day alone.

The Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 4,777 enemy tanks (+20 in the past day), 9,082 armored combat vehicles (+30), 6,666 artillery systems (+23), 806 multiple launch rocket systems (+2), 540 air defense systems, 315 warplanes, 316 helicopters, 5,158 unmanned aerial vehicles (+29), 1,530 cruise missiles, 20 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 9,015 motor vehicles (+35), and 951 special equipment units (+3).

