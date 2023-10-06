Armenian PM Signs Declaration With EU On Recognizing Azerbaijan's Borders, Including Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at a meeting with
representatives of the EU, Germany, and France on the sidelines of
the European Political Community summit in Granada (Spain) signed a
declaration recognizing Azerbaijan's 86,600 sq km territory,
including Garabagh, Azernews reports citing the
text of the declaration circulated by the EU Council.
The parties remain committed to all efforts aimed at normalizing
relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the basis of mutual
recognition of the sovereignty, inviolability of borders, and
territorial integrity of Armenia (29,800 sq km) and Azerbaijan
(86,600 sq km), as already stated in the statements of the
President of the European Council Charles Michel on 14 and 15 May
2023, the document says.
Azerbaijan proposed Türkiye's participation in the meeting and
insisted on it. However, this was not allowed, France and Germany
showed special zeal in this matter.
An anti-Azerbaijani atmosphere has been formed in the five-way
format proposed to Azerbaijan
(Armenia-Azerbaijan-France-Germany-European Union).
Against the background of the pro-Armenian statements of French
officials (Minister of Defense, Minister of Foreign Affairs, etc.),
the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to Armenia and
military cooperation, statements about the provision of arms and
ammunition, and yesterday's accusation against Azerbaijan by the
President of the EU Council, Charles Michel, Azerbaijan did not see
the need to participate in the negotiations in this format.
Therefore, Azerbaijan refused this meeting and President Ilham
Aliyev didn't go to Granada.
MENAFN06102023000195011045ID1107201605
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.