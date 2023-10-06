MP: UN Mission Statement Thwarts Evil Intentions Of Foreign Forces Accusing Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The UN mission monitoring the region with Azerbaijan's consent
has released information. The information stated that there was no
ethnic cleansing, that our government had begun work in health care
and other areas of Garabagh, and that no civilian infrastructure
had been damaged. This thwarted the intentions of foreign forces to
blame Azerbaijan.
Sevinj Fataliyeva, Deputy Chairman of the Committee on
International Relations and Interparliamentary Relations of Milli
Majlis, expressed such thoughts in her speech, Azernews reports.
Noting that local anti-terrorist measures carried out by the
brave Azerbaijani army against the illegal Armenian military
formations in Garabagh were met with great pride by our people, the
deputy noted that as a result of anti-terrorist measures carried
out by our Armed Forces, the other side was forced to raise the
white flag in a short time. After the anti-terrorist measures, our
state has fully secured its sovereignty.
"The victory achieved is a vivid expression of the iron will,
determination, and steadfast defense of our national interests by
the President of Azerbaijan, as well as the might of our glorious
army. At present, our state is restoring order in the territory of
Garabagh and the employees of relevant institutions are fulfilling
their duties. Some international organizations and countries are
trying to accuse Azerbaijan of "ethnic cleansing", conducting a
smear campaign against Azerbaijan. But our State is exposing these
accusations with its legal steps.
Our state has started the reintegration process. Armenia wants
to make a show of "ethnic cleansing" using Garabagh Armenians. By
this, it tries to put international pressure on Azerbaijan. But
these attempts are in vain. Azerbaijan is not taking any steps
against the Garabagh Armenians, on the contrary, it is taking
practical steps to solve the issues of their citizenship. However,
this does not mean that those who committed crimes against the
people of Azerbaijan, against our territorial integrity, etc. will
remain unpunished," Fataliyeva noted.
The MP noted that the power structures of our state take
necessary steps in this direction. The arrest of Ruben Vardanyan,
the so-called "former presidents of the regime" Arkady Ghukasyan,
Bako Sahakyan, Arayik Harutyunyan, Dashnak David Ishkhanyan, as
well as a number of high-ranking military men is a proof of that.
Among them are criminals whose hands are directly drenched with the
blood of innocent Azerbaijanis. At present, the Armenian
authorities are trying to make a "political show" out of the arrest
of these criminals. But they will not be able to achieve
anything.
"Azerbaijan is a strong state, no force can dictate anything to
it. The arrest of these individuals fully complies with the
legislation of Azerbaijan, as well as international law. Those who
committed crimes against our people, these criminals who thought
they had built their "happiness" by killing innocent people, should
have thought that historical justice would take its place. The time
has come for them to receive their deserved punishment," Sevinj
Fataliyeva said.
