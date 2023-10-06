Justice In Modern Era: New Challenges New Opportunities Held In Nakhchivan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A scientific-practical conference on "Justice in Modern Era: New
Challenges, New Opportunities" is being organized by the Supreme
Court of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azernews reports.
Conference participants first visited the monument to the
founder of modern Azerbaijan, National Leader Heydar Aliyev erected
in the center of Nakhchivan city, laid flowers to it, and expressed
their respect to his memory.
Then an excursion to the Heydar Aliyev Museum was organized.
Here, the guests carefully familiarised themselves with photo
booths and various valuable exhibits reflecting the life and
activity of the genius leader.
Chairman of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan Inam Kerimov,
plenipotentiary representative of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Fuad Najafli, chairman
of the Supreme Court of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Saadat
Bektashi, as well as presidents and judges of Nakhchivan Autonomous
Republic. Courts operating in the Autonomous Republic, heads of
central executive bodies, and other officials take part in the
conference.
MENAFN06102023000195011045ID1107201603
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.