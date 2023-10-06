Justice In Modern Era: New Challenges New Opportunities Held In Nakhchivan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A scientific-practical conference on "Justice in Modern Era: New Challenges, New Opportunities" is being organized by the Supreme Court of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azernews reports.

Conference participants first visited the monument to the founder of modern Azerbaijan, National Leader Heydar Aliyev erected in the center of Nakhchivan city, laid flowers to it, and expressed their respect to his memory.

Then an excursion to the Heydar Aliyev Museum was organized. Here, the guests carefully familiarised themselves with photo booths and various valuable exhibits reflecting the life and activity of the genius leader.

Chairman of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan Inam Kerimov, plenipotentiary representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Fuad Najafli, chairman of the Supreme Court of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Saadat Bektashi, as well as presidents and judges of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Courts operating in the Autonomous Republic, heads of central executive bodies, and other officials take part in the conference.