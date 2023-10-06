Brand New Single By Big Tank D

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

San Antonio, Texas Oct 6, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

Rap Artist Big Tank D Just Released His Highly Anticipated Single“Ridin Slab” To All Major Music Outlets. With The Bass Knocking Sounds Produced By The One and Only Donnie Katana, You Will Want To Keep This Banger On Repeat All Season Long. Big Tank Always Finds A Way To Pay Homage To The Late Great DJ Screw With His Slowed Up Choruses, giving the track that classic Texas Flavor. With His Witty Rhymes and Country Slang, You Will Definitely Feel Like You're In The South with This One. The Texas Remix Will Also Be Available Soon, Featuring Texas R&B/Rap Artist B Teezy.

If You Enjoyed Texas Classics From Artists Like Slim Thug & Paul Wall, Then You're Definitely Going To Enjoy This Banger while Ridin' Through Your City With Your System On Full Blast. Just Make Sure To Keep Your Seatbelt On While Ridin To This Song, because it will rock you out of your seat.

Over The Years, Big Tank Has Managed To Work With Many Artists Around The World and perform On The Same Bill With Mainstream Artists Such As Snoop Dogg, Slim Thug, Lil Keke & Baby Bash. His Music Is Currently Being Streamed All Over The Globe, in places Such As Germany, Spain & Africa To Name A Few. He Is Set To Release More New Music In The Near Future, Along with New Visuals. Don't Forget To Follow Big Tank D and check Out The rest Of His Scorching Catalog, For more Fire Music To Add To Your Playlist.

Click on the link below to listen first & don't forget to like & subscribe