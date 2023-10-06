Elevate: A Kids In Distress Benefit, Promises An Unforgettable Night Of Glamour And Giving

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

In the spirit of unity and compassion, Kids In Distress is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated event, "Elevate: A Kids In Distress Benefit" on Saturday, November 11th, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm at the luxurious new venue, The W Hangar nestled within the Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. This event marks the inaugural gathering at the splendid air-conditioned hangar.

Presented by Greenberg Traurig and hosted by Silver Lining Catering and Mike Sipe Entertainment, Events & Productions , Elevate promises an evening of extravagance and generosity to support the noble mission of Kids In Distress.

The event will feature an array of captivating experiences for attendees, all detailed on our event website .

● Private Showcase: Immerse yourself in a dazzling showcase of private aircraft, offering an exclusive glimpse into the world of luxury aviation.

● Exotic Vehicles: Explore the realm of exotic automobiles, where innovation meets opulence.

● Silent and Live Auction: Bid on coveted items and extraordinary experiences during both silent and live auctions, with all proceeds directly benefiting Kids In Distress. Notable items include an Africa Adventure Safari Experience courtesy of The Africa Adventure Company, a VIP Chef Dining experience at Valentino's for a group courtesy of SFL Hospitality Group, a Snowmass Colorado Stay, and extraordinary yachts like the Aquilla Catamaran and Wonderland Cruise courtesy of Northrop & Johnson, along with an unforgettable F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2024 experience

● Live Entertainment: Enjoy sensational live performances courtesy of Mike Sipe Entertainment, Events & Production that will set the stage ablaze with talent and excitement.

● Specialty Cocktails and Culinary Delights: Savor specialty cocktails and indulge in a culinary experience that will tantalize your taste buds.

This year's theme is“70's Disco Glam”, inviting attendees to don their finest 70's attire and groove to the beats of the past as they elevate the lives of South Florida children and families. For over four decades, Kids In Distress has remained steadfast in its mission to prevent child abuse, preserve families, and provide essential care to children who have experienced abuse and neglect. "Elevate" encapsulates the very essence of this mission, bringing together business leaders, philanthropists, and difference-makers to uplift the lives of marginalized and at-risk children and families in South Florida.

Join us in making a profound difference and elevating the lives of those who need it most. Tickets are available here, and donations can be made directly to Kids In Distress through our donation link . Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

ABOUT KIDS IN DISTRESS (KID, Inc.)

Kids In Distress (KID) is a licensed nationally accredited agency dedicated to the prevention of child abuse, preservation of the family, and care and treatment of abused and/or neglected children. KID serves more than 20,000 children and families through programs that focus on prevention, intervention, foster care, education, and family counseling. KID partners with corporations, organizations, municipalities, schools, and individuals to support its mission and expand services throughout South Florida. For more information about Kids In Distress, please visit or facebook/KidsInDistress. Follow us on Instagram @kidsindistress.