N. Korea May Launch Military Spy Satellite - Seoul

TOKYO, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- North Korea may launch its military spy satellite between Tuesday and Oct. 26 following its previous two failed launches, Yonhap News Agency reported Friday, citing a South Korean state-run think tank.

"Pyongyang is likely to try to launch its spy satellite ahead of South Korea's attempt. The North appears to prioritize delivering a political message with the satellite launch, rather than perfecting technical aspects," the Korea Institute for National Unification in Seoul said. North Korea will celebrate Oct. 10 as the 78th founding anniversary of its ruling Workers' Workers' Party.

North Korea launched a military spy satellite, which mounted on the Chollima-1 rocket in May and August, but both ended in failure. North Korea has announced it will make a third attempt in October.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited Russia's Far East last month for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, raising concerns about a possible arms deal between the two nations.

A military spy satellite is among the high-tech weapons that the North has vowed to develop, which also include solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles and a nuclear-powered submarine. (end)

