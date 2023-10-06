1 Palestinian Killed, 60 Injured In Israeli Attack On Huwara Town

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 6 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian man was killed in a shooting by an Israeli settler, while 60 others were also injured as dozens of settlers attacked them in south of Nablus on Friday.

According to a statement by Palestine Red Crescent Society, among the injured were four children who suffocated by gas.

The clashes occurred when residents of Huwara town went out of their homes to fight Israeli settlers who were attacking the houses.

Eyewitnesses told KUNA that settlers had set a tent in the middle of the town and started provoking the residents before the attack.

The attack came after a Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli forces in the town, claiming he was shooting at settlers. Morever, two more Palestinian men were killed by Israeli forces north of the West Bank. (end)

