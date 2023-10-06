Myworld On A Global Expansion Course

(MENAFN- Pressat) The myWorld group of companies, which moved its headquarters from the United Kingdom to Austria this summer, is continuing to take off and is focusing on international growth in attractive markets. The operator of the multinational myWorld Benefit Program is focusing its expansion goals primarily on the Asian and African regions.

Already in July, myWorld Asia opened a new headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in order to expand its presence in the Asian market from there. As a flourishing, rapidly developing business location, Malaysia is the ideal starting point for expanding the successful shopper and retailer network in Asia. Millions of dollars in investments are planned for this purpose in the coming years.

Vibrant economies in Indonesia and Vietnam

Initially, myWorld's strategic focus is primarily on the populous countries of Indonesia and Vietnam. Both markets encompass a total of 370 million people and have recorded stable economic development in recent years.“Digital payment methods, online shopping and e-commerce transactions are experiencing an enormous upswing in these countries. These are optimal conditions for attracting the consumer-minded community and the thriving retail market of these countries to our unprecedented Benefit Program and our innovative shopping technologies,” emphasises myWorld Co-Owner Sharif Omar.

In the fast lane in the African growth market

myWorld estimates the potential on the African continent to be similarly high. The middle class is growing steadily in many African countries and with it the purchasing power of the predominantly young population.“In September, we successfully launched in Cape Verde. Kenya and Angola are equally attractive markets for us and are already in the pipeline. We want to help consumers save money on their daily purchases – in a way that is as simple and innovative as possible. Especially in times of inflation and energy crisis, we feel this need like never before – not only in Asia and Africa, but worldwide,” explains Radovan Vitosevic, CEO of myWorld International AG. myWorld expects an increase of 85,000 new partners and 8.5 million new customers in the first expansion phase in Asia and Africa.

About myWorld International AG

myWorld International AG is the Austrian-based operator of the worldwide myWorld Benefit Program, which offers a wealth of attractive benefits for shoppers as well as retailers and service providers. Shoppers can enjoy Cashback and Shopping Points every time they shop with myWorld partners – regardless of whether they shop online or in-store. Partners, in turn, benefit from an efficient customer loyalty programme that helps them increase their brand awareness and sales. More than 15 million customers and 400,000 points of acceptance in 56 markets already use the myWorld Benefit Program. Read more at myworld .

