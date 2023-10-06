Flash News: OKX Lists Verasity Token (VRA) Perpetual Swap, Enables Margin Trading And Savings For The Token

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASSAU, the Bahamas, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for October 6, 2023. OKX Lists Verasity Token (VRA) Perpetual Swap, Enables Margin Trading and Savings for the Token OKX today listed the Verasity token (VRA) on its perpetual market at 08:00. With the new perpetual listing, users can long and short VRA/USDT with up to 20x leverage. OKX also enabled margin trading and savings for VRA at the same time.

The VRA perpetual swap's contract specifications are as follows:

Feature Details Underlying VRA/USDT Index Settlement asset USDT Face value 1000 Price quotation 1 VRA value calculated in USDT equivalent Tick size 0.000001 Leverage 0.01-20x Funding rate Clamp(MA([(Best bid + Best offer) / 2 – Spot index price] / Spot index price – Interest), -0.75%, 0.75%), Interest = 0 Trading hours 24/7



Verasity is a protocol and product layer platform for esports, video entertainment and digital content management. VRA, which is used for funding advertising campaigns, staking through Verasity's VeraWallet, making payments through VeraPay and distributing Watch & Earn rewards, is central to the Verasity ecosystem.



