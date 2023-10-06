Experts Discuss Perspectives On Foreign Investments In Qatar And Türkiye

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar and Türkiye have deep-rooted and developed trade relations that are linked by strong and fast-growing economic and commercial ties.

McNair International and Moroğlu Arseven, two leading names in international dispute resolution and business law, co-hosted an insightful breakfast seminar, yesterday entitled 'Protecting Foreign Investments and Resolving Disputes in Changing Times: The Perspective from Turkey.'

The seminar brought together a distinguished panel of experts and professionals to discuss crucial aspects of foreign investments, dispute resolution, and the evolving landscape in Türkiye as levels of investment and economic cooperation between Qatar and Türkiye continue to rise.

Anthony Wilson, a highly regarded Solicitor-Advocate at McNair International, led the seminar as the host and moderator. McNair's extensive experience in international arbitration and dispute resolution provided the backdrop for the event.

Levent Sadik Küçükdaban, the Qatar Country Advisor at the Investment Office of the Presidency of Türkiye, provided a government perspective on foreign investments in Türkiye and Qatar. His presentation shed light on the support and assistance the Investment Office provides to both Qatari investors and Turkish businesses.

Also, speaking during the seminar, Dr. E Seyfi Moroğlu, Partner at Moroğlu Arseven, offered insights into the Turkish perspective on protecting foreign investments. With his deep knowledge of Turkish law and regulations, Dr. Moroğlu provided attendees with a comprehensive overview of the environment in Türkiye as an investment environment. Fulya Kurar, Senior Associate at Moroğlu Arseven, shared her expertise on navigating legal complexities in Turkey. Her practical advice on dispute resolution strategies and compliance with Turkish laws resonated with the audience.

On her part, Anastasia Medvedskaya, an Associate at McNair International, explored the advantages and disadvantages of umbrella clauses as an important aspect of investor-State dispute resolution and Sergey Ryapisov, Senior Counsel at McNair International addressed the difficulties of enforcement against States through effective dispute resolution.

Anthony Wilson said“We were pleased to see such a diverse and engaged audience at our seminar. The exchange of ideas and experiences between industry experts and participants was truly enriching. We hope that this event has provided valuable insights into protecting foreign investments between Qatar and Turkey, resolving disputes in today's dynamic business environment and contributing to fruitful trade between Turkey and Qatar.”

The seminar facilitated a lively discussion with question and answer session, allowing attendees to interact with the speakers and fellow participants. It served as an essential platform for sharing knowledge and experiences in the ever-evolving field of international business and law.

The event was well-attended by corporate executives, legal practitioners, in-house lawyers and professionals interested in international business

affairs.