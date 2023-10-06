Positive Indicators Will Boost QSE Performance

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index concluded this week's trading down by 1.64 percent, losing 189.540 points to stand at 10,062, compared to last week's trading, under the pressure of all sectors.

During this week, the insurance and communications sectors witnessed the most significant declines, with negative performance for the first at 3.93 percent and the second at 3.15 percent.

In this context, financial analyst Tamer Hassan said that the trading of Qatar Stock Exchange last session did not deviate from the declines witnessed in most of this week's sessions that were characterized by speculative operations on the shares of some companies.

In his remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the financial analyst indicated that several positive indicators will stimulate the QSE performance in the coming period, such as the improvement in the profits of listed companies, starting on October 10 with the announcement of the results of Qatar National Bank.

He pointed out the positive repercussions of the North Field Expansion project after laying its foundation stone and raising its production from 77 million tons to 126 million tons on the national economy and the companies listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange as Industries Qatar, Nakilat, and Gulf International Services.

Tamer Hassan called on foreign and local portfolios to enhance their investments in QSE, considering that the returns achieved from the profits of listed companies are higher than other investment channels.

The financial analyst estimated the average trading witnessed by the QSE at about QR444m this week.