Qatar's Producer Price Index Increases By 4.5% In August

Doha, Qatar: The Producer Price Index (PPI) of the industrial sector of the State of Qatar for August 2023 is estimated at 113.51 points showing an increase of 4.50 percent, when compared to July 2023. On Y-o-Y basis, PPI of August 2023 showed a decrease of 32.23 percent, when compared to the PPI of August 2022 according to Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) data.

In the mining and quarrying sector, the PPI of August 2023 for this sector showed an increase of 4.59 percent when compared with PPI of July 2023, primarily due to the price increase on“Crude petroleum and natural gas” by 4.60 percent, while no change noticed in“Other mining and quarrying”. PPI of Mining of August 2023, when compared with its counterpart in previous year (August 2022), there was a decrease of 34.73 percent, due to the price decrease on“Crude petroleum and natural gas” by 34.77 percent, but“Other mining and quarrying” increased by 0.02 percent, almost stable.

In the manufacturing sector, an increase of 4.28 percent has been recorded in August 2023, when compared with the previous month's Manufacturing index (July 2023). The prices increase are seen in:“Refined petroleum products” by 13.82 percent, followed by“Chemicals and chemical products” by 4.46 percent,“Beverages” by 2.64 percent,“Cement & other non-metallic mineral products” by 2.63 percent, and“Food products” by 0.03 percent The decreasing prices are noticed in“Basic metals” by 7.18 percent. No change noticed in“Printing and reproduction of recorded media”, and“Rubber and plastics products” in August 2023.

Comparing with the index of counterpart in the previous year (August 2022),“Manufacturing” PPI of August 2023 showed a decrease of 18.32 percent. The major groups which explain this price decrease are:“chemicals and chemical products” by 25.37 percent, followed by“Basic metals” by 21.41 percent,“Refined Petroleum products” by 6.07 percent, and“Rubber and Plastics products” by 5.36 percent.

However, the increasing prices are noticed in“Food products” by 3.36 percent,“Beverages” by 3.29 percent,“Cement & other non-metallic mineral products” by 2.76 percent, and“Printing and reproduction of recorded media” by 0.16 percent.

Regarding electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply, the PPI of this group showed a decrease of 3.26 percent compared to July 2023. When compared the PPI of August 2023, to the PPI of August 2022 Y-o-Y, showed an increase of 8.22 percent.

Concerning water supply, the PPI of this group showed an increase of 9.59 percent compared to July 2023.

When compared the PPI of August 2023, to the PPI of August 2022 Y-o-Y, showed an increase of 20.24

percent.