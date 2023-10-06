Gold Rises, Ends Longest Losing Streak Since 2016

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Singapore: Gold edged higher yesterday, set to end its eight-session-long losing streak, last seen around the same time in 2016 as US bond yields and the dollar retreated from recent highs ahead of a keenly awaited non-farm payrolls report this week.
Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,826.49 per ounce by 0314 GMT, attempting a rebound from its weakest levels since March touched on Tuesday.
US gold futures gained 0.3% to $1,840.90.
The US dollar was 0.2% lower, allaying some pressure on non-yielding gold.
The subdued dollar also buoyed other greenback-priced precious metals, with spot silver up 1.1% to $21.19 per ounce, having slipped to its lowest since mid-March this week.
Platinum gained 0.5% to $870.16, rising from its lowest in a year hit in the last session, and palladium firmed 1.2% to $1,181.15, off a 5-year low touched on Wednesday.
MENAFN06102023000063011010ID1107201422
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.